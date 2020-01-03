JPMorgan Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:JPLS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:JPLS) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.95, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Long/Short ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:JPLS) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.04% of JPMorgan Long/Short ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

