Karbo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $328.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, BTC Trade UA, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Karbo has a market cap of $373,421.00 and $328.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00686275 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003793 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001485 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,136,597 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kuna, BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

