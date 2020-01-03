Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.94) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.33. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $152.00.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy purchased 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

