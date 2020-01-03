Keith Kennedy Sells 400 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CFO Keith Kennedy sold 400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Keith Kennedy sold 18,757 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $525,383.57.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Keith Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $34,804.00.

Shares of VCYT opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.14. Veracyte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 540.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

