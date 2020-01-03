Kent Grogan Sells 61,250,000 Shares of Broo Limited (ASX:BEE) Stock

Broo Limited (ASX:BEE) insider Kent Grogan sold 61,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$980,000.00 ($695,035.46).

Shares of BEE stock opened at A$0.02 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.73, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.40.

About Broo

Broo Limited produces and distributes beer in Australia and China. It operates through Hospitality, Australian Brewing, and Chinese Brewing segments. The company offers beers under the Broo Premium Lager and Australia Draught brand names. It also manages pubs and boutique brewery venues. Broo Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mildura, Australia.

