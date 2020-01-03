Kering (EPA:KER) Receives €559.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €559.14 ($650.17).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €555.00 ($645.35) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

EPA KER opened at €595.90 ($692.91) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €556.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €498.96. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

