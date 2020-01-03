Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $103.47 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $123,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $214,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,877,649.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,640. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

