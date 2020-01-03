Knekted Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Knekted token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Knekted has a market cap of $49,291.00 and approximately $304.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain.

Knekted can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

