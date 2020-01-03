Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. 178,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,304. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $163,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.