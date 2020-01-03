Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,902,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.