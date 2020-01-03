Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $299.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $1,102,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,751,147. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 655.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,067,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 20.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,267,000 after purchasing an additional 267,189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,260,000 after purchasing an additional 172,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.