Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.25 million.Landec also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an in-line rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $329.71 million, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Landec will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Obus purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,938.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,900 shares of company stock worth $371,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.