Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lannett were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCI. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lannett by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lannett by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period.

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of LCI stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $355.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lannett had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCI. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.