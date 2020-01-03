LendingClub Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,952 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,814% compared to the average volume of 102 call options.

LC stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.60. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $150,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock worth $470,209 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $28,181,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,312.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 152,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $83,981,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

