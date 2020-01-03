Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRDA. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.50 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $125.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,923,950.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,605,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $3,440,095.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,875,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,478 shares of company stock valued at $35,933,014 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,480,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

