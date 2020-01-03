Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $414.75

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $414.75 and last traded at $411.00, with a volume of 742535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $399.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

