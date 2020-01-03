Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

LL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.55. 20,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,731. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $269.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 9.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 114.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

