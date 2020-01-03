Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel Sells 3,113 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Judy G. Hamel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Judy G. Hamel sold 216 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $14,884.56.

On Friday, November 15th, Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $58,095.73.

Lumentum stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lumentum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lumentum by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

