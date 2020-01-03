Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.28

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 31103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. KeyCorp cut Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Macerich and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Get Macerich alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 105.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,228,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,378 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at $61,752,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,770,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,712,000 after buying an additional 816,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,554,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,368,000 after acquiring an additional 711,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,289,000.

Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.