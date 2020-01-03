Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGLN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after acquiring an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after buying an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 386,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after buying an additional 87,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

