MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.32. MannKind has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MannKind by 8.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MannKind by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MannKind by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 507,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

