Masari Price Down 10% Over Last Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Masari has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $216,552.00 and approximately $2,294.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.