Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

MTRN stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,938,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Materion by 113.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Materion by 54.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Materion by 69.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 70,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

