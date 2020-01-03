MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $10.82 million and $72,539.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Coinsuper and Kryptono.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.05914588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030037 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002263 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000294 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Cashierest, Coinrail, DEx.top, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Coinsuper, Gate.io and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

