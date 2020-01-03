Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

MPW stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,820 shares in the company, valued at $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

