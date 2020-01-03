Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.03

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $8.13. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.56 million and a PE ratio of 30.72.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.