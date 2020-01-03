Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 27.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

