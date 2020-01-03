Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEOH. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. Methanex has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $62.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 27.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after buying an additional 264,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Methanex by 1,446.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 106,710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after buying an additional 106,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 160.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 157,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 96,905 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

