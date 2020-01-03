Michael N. Kennedy Sells 138,098 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AR opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $867.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $60,408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,312,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Antero Resources by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,398 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,696,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

