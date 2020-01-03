MicroBitcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,004.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $4,004.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005697 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.