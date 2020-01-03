Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.45

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.45 and traded as high as $53.90. Micron Technology shares last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 13,162,861 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock worth $2,516,430 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

