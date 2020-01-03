Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,957 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $542,415.90. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $460,612.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,759.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.84 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.