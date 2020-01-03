Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 230,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPC opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.