Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,935 Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1,100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.09 on Friday. Gerdau SA has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau SA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

