Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,235,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

