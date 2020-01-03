Millennium Management LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 98.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 690,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 40,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSG opened at $2.32 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.93 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Julie Silcock bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

