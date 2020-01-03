Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Great Panther Mining worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 100.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 94.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 409,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth about $427,000.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

GPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial downgraded Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.50 price objective on Great Panther Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.