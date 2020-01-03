Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,638 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter worth $16,775,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth $3,228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 295,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 226,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth $2,726,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth $2,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other Greenlane news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio purchased 56,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $204,641.25.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $3.42 on Friday. Greenlane Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

