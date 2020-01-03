Millennium Management LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Mustang Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 60.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 449,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $4.10 on Friday. Mustang Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $153.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

