Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cue Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 154,639 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUE opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. Cue Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUE. ValuEngine downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

