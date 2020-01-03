Millennium Management LLC Purchases 31,815 Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Chaparral Energy worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chaparral Energy by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at $414,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE CHAP opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Chaparral Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 86.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

