Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 14.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inseego by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Inseego by 41.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities lowered Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Inseego Corp has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $597.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inseego Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.