Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unisys by 199.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 7.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 494,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Unisys by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UIS opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $725.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.59. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Unisys had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $757.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Unisys’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

