Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,496 Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Monroe Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,803,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 256,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

MRCC opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. Monroe Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

