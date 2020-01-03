Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,743,877 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743,877 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPR. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the third quarter worth about $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

EXPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

