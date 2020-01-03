Millennium Management LLC Sells 263,961 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Gold Resource worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 6,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $92,000.

GORO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

