Millennium Management LLC Sells 448,056 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth $248,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

