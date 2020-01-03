Millennium Management LLC Sells 64,903 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 885.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 981.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TH opened at $4.81 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $42,617.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

