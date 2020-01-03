Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Craft Brew Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

BREW stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.74 million, a PE ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.00. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

