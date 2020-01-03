Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth $5,460,000. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at $222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 99.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $261.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,225,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $26,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,206,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,626.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,096 shares of company stock valued at $142,179. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

